GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,555 at Morgan Stanley

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,402.60 ($18.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £70.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,442.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

