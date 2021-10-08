Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 270.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after acquiring an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,406,000 after acquiring an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,510,000 after acquiring an additional 173,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.35.

GPN stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.33 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan bought 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

