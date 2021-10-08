Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Update

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 857,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $279.44. 430,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,697. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.23 and its 200-day moving average is $245.99. Globant has a 12-month low of $173.34 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

