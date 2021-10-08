Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Gogo has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gogo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.