Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Given New C$9.32 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GOM stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. Golden Dawn Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

