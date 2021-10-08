Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Given New C$9.32 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) had its target price decreased by Fundamental Research from C$9.46 to C$9.32 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GOM stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. Golden Dawn Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$11.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46.
Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile
