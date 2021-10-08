Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

GBDC stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,685.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,202 shares of company stock worth $1,020,626 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 174,497 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

