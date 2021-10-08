good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of SLGBF opened at $0.55 on Friday. good natured Products has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.
good natured Products Company Profile
