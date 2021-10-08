good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of SLGBF opened at $0.55 on Friday. good natured Products has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

good natured Products Company Profile

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

