Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRPH. Cowen began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Graphite Bio stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 76,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,930. Graphite Bio has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). Equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

