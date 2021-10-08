Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

