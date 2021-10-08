Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

21Vianet Group stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.