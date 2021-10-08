Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 323.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 73,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth $164,000.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

