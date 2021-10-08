Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.28 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.