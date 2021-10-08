Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 639.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.