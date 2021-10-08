Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $127.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -149.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $132.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.