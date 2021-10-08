Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wedbush raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

