Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPRE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. Green Plains’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

