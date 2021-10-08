Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.18. 80,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $206.41.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

