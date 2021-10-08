GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Up 23.9% in September

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,793,000 after purchasing an additional 117,729 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

