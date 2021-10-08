Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

