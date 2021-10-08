Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

ASR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.60. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 18.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

