Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.87

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.87 and traded as high as C$34.10. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.06, with a volume of 200 shares.
Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$945.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.
About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
