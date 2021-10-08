Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.87

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.87 and traded as high as C$34.10. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$34.06, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$945.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$2.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

