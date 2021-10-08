Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th.

GWRE opened at $118.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,745,000 after acquiring an additional 405,403 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after acquiring an additional 794,329 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 920,055 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,050 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

