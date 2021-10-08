H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.79. 87,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,041. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

