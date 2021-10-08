Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 3,205,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,208.7 days.
Shares of HDALF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610. Haidilao International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.
