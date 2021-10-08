Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Up 23.6% in September

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,962,600 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 3,205,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,208.7 days.

Shares of HDALF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610. Haidilao International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

About Haidilao International

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.