Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on HALO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,235. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 577.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 183,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

