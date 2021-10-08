Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 3,501.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,821 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.