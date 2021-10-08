Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.44 ($160.51).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of HLAG opened at €184.00 ($216.47) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €44.55 ($52.41) and a 52 week high of €235.60 ($277.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €203.74 and a 200-day moving average of €176.84.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.