Hardide (LON:HDD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.25

Hardide plc (LON:HDD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.25 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 164,547 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.56 million and a P/E ratio of -14.00.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

