Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$40.20 during midday trading on Friday. 103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.17. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.