Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Harsco stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. Harsco has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after acquiring an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after buying an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,634,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after buying an additional 216,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after buying an additional 108,821 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

