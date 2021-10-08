Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 53.9% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 754,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 66.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

Hasbro stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

