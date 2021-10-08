Haven Protocol Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $91.21 million and $1.44 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00011386 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,572.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.02 or 0.06670048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00333139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.73 or 0.01111780 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.47 or 0.00099821 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.94 or 0.00516629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.94 or 0.00342550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.48 or 0.00328891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,679,711 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.