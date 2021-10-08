Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAYW. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $128,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,820.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hayward by 290.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hayward by 1,545.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 259,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Hayward by 2.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 272,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hayward during the second quarter worth $670,000. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

