Head-To-Head Analysis: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Berry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -26.37% N/A -4.72% Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49%

37.6% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Berry shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. GeoPark pays out -20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berry pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Berry has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and Berry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 2.32 -$232.95 million ($0.77) -19.45 Berry $523.83 million 1.20 -$262.89 million $0.56 14.00

GeoPark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berry. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berry has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Berry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20

GeoPark currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Berry has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.09%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Berry.

Summary

Berry beats GeoPark on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

