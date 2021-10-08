Head to Head Review: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.60 $153.80 million $3.86 21.50

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Bank of Hawaii 29.80% 15.10% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Southern States Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bank of Hawaii 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Southern States Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment includes corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. The Investment Services and Private Banking segment comprises private banking and client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services. The Treasury and Other segment consists corporate asset and liability management activities. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

