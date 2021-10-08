Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Health Catalyst worth $250,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.