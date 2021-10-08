Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,937 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 5,073.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 249,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.60.

DOV opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

