Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 266.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,185 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 81.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Polaris by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.