Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.64 Million Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,170,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $21,960,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter valued at about $20,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magellan Health by 264.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 193,786 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

