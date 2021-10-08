Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 127,600 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 127,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWW. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,168,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,929,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,565,000 after purchasing an additional 987,166 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth $39,096,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 146.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,345,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,984,000 after acquiring an additional 799,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 328,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $47.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

