Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

