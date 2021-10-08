Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

