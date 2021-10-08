Helen Buck Purchases 34 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Helen Buck acquired 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 443 ($5.79) per share, for a total transaction of £150.62 ($196.79).

Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 407 ($5.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a market cap of £428.00 million and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 456.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 421.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

LSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of LSL Property Services in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

