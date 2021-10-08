Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at $381,000.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HELE opened at $230.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.41. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

