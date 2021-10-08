Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.60. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

