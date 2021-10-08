Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $254.00 at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $223.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,209,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,060,000 after buying an additional 186,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,191,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,745,000 after buying an additional 255,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,061 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

