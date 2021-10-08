Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $4.37

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 28,634 shares trading hands.

HLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $633.34 million, a P/E ratio of 52.51 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

