Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. 29,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,974. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 196,557 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,178,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

