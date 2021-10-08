HempCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $290.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $290.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,543.68 or 1.00046082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066754 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.06 or 0.00535704 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004771 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,657,427 coins and its circulating supply is 263,522,276 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

