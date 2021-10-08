Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) shot up 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 99,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 131,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

Hempstract Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Hempstract, Inc produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

